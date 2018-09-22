Iraq Begins Military Operation to Wipe Out ISIS

Iraq's military initiated a high-scale operation to eliminate the remaining Islamic State (IS) militants based in the deserts provinces of Anbar, Nineveh, and Salahaddin.

The operation will be including the Jazira Operation Command as well as tribal mobilization forces, as unveiled official statements.

The target behind the operation is to wipe out the bases of IS in isolated areas, where they assemble and plan their attacks.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced late last year that all of the country's territories have been freed from the terrorist group.