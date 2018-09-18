Iraq's Shiite Rivals Agree on Prime Minister

Iraq's rival Shiite blocs in parliament have agreed on who they want as the next prime minister after making progress in negotiations towards forming a government, negotiators told Arab News.

The two factions, one pro Iran and the other anti, have agreed to work together as a coalition, negotiators told Arab News on Tuesday.

The veteran Shiite politician and former vice president Adel Abdul Mahdi was informally nominated to replace Haider Al-Abadi, negotiators said.

He will be assigned on Sept. 25 to form a government if his nomination is approved by the Kurdish blocs.

Before the appointment of prime minister, the president has to be selected. There is no indication that the Kurds, who get the post according to the Iraq's power sharing agreement, have decided on who to nominate.

Iraq's parliament has been split between the Reform alliance and Al-Binna'a alliance after elections in May.