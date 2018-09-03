Syrian Army Enters Former YPG-held Town in Northern Aleppo

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) entered a town that was previously controlled by the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Aleppo this past weekend.

According to Afrin News, a Syrian Arab Army convoy consisting of some eight tanks entered the town of Deir Jamal, which is located southwest of Tal Rifa'at.

Deir Jamal was handed over to the Syrian Arab Army by the YPG forces in 2018 after an agreement was made between the two entities.

Tal Rifa'at is a strategic hilltop town that was previously a stronghold for the jihadist rebels before they lost it to the YPG forces in 2016.

Since its capture by the YPG, the Turkish regime has vowed to expel the Kurdish forces from the area; however, due to the large presence of Syrian and Russian troops nearby, Ankara has been forced to hold off from attacking the town.