Despite Promises, Trump Admin Fails Middle Eastern Christians

Shortly after President Trump's inauguration last year he was asked about the ongoing plight of Syria's Christians. He said that Christian refugees would be given priority under his administration.

But a review of the numbers of Syrian Christians admitted to the U.S. since his inauguration shows that those priority promises have not come to pass.

In fact, statistics from the State Department's Refugee Processing Center show that only nine Syrian Christians have been admitted to the U.S. during 2018.

President Trump's promises to give Syrian Christian refugees a priority were made shortly after his inauguration in an interview with David Brody of CBN News. President Trump decried the Obama administration's treatment of Syrian Christians:

DAVID BRODY: Persecuted Christians, we've talked about this, the refugees overseas. The refugee program, or the refugee changes you're looking to make. As it relates to persecuted Christians, do you see them as kind of a priority here? PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yes. DAVID BRODY: You do? PRESIDENT TRUMP: They've been horribly treated. Do you know if you were a Christian in Syria it was impossible, at least very tough to get into the United States? If you were a Muslim you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible and the reason that was so unfair, everybody was persecuted in all fairness, but they were chopping off the heads of everybody but more so the Christians. And I thought it was very, very unfair. So we are going to help them.

I reported on several occasions here at PJ Media on the Obama administration's anti-Christian policy in the midst of the presidential election, when Trump's call for a moratorium on refugees from terrorist states was being hotly discussed.

But the Trump administration has continued those discriminatory policies.

I noted in an article here at PJ Media last October that only 37 Syrian Christians had been admitted from his inauguration to that time. Ultimately, according to the State Department's figures, only 39 were admitted by his administration in 2017. That represented 1.9 percent of all Syrian refugees admitted by the Trump administration in 2017.

Iraq's Christian community, which also suffered the brunt of the Islamic State's takeover of ancient Christian homelands in northern Iraq in June 2014, has only had 18 admitted to the U.S. as refugees in 2018.

Since 2014, I have been reporting from Egypt on the waves of attacks targeting that country's Coptic Christian community -- the largest Christian community in the Middle East, representing more than half of those in the entire region.

Unfortunately, despite suicide bombings targeting Coptic Christian Palm Sunday services last year, massacres of Coptic pilgrims traveling to remote monasteries for retreat, and virtually the entire Coptic Christian community being run out the Sinai Peninsula by targeted killings and threats by the Islamic State in that area, not a single Coptic Christian has been admitted to the U.S. during the entire Trump administration.