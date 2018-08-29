Syndicated News
As Syria's War Winds Down, Water Shortages Pose New Threat
(AFP) -- Seven years after civil war erupted, it appears Syria is beginning to emerge from a dark period of death and destruction. While some signs are pointing towards a slow recovery, there are fears that a crisis over water is looming and could set off conflicts in the future. The lands along the Euphrates River - long known as the Fertile Crescent -- have been hit by water shortages, drought, and poor crop yields.

Bookmark and Share

