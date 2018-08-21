What About the Great Christians of Syria?

President Donald Trump keeps on preaching about what a great Christian pastor Andrew Craig Brunson is. Trump has shown he will go to extreme lengths, even sacrifice U.S.-Turkey ties if a Turkish court does not halt Brunson's trial and send him back to the U.S.

President Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence have displayed they do not care much about the future of Turkish-American ties and are more interested in securing the far-right Christian votes in the midterms this November.

So if that is the case, it leaves the two American leaders faced with some very tough decisions in Syria and the U.S. support for militant groups there, namely the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG), which occupy large swath of territories in northeastern Syria and make life hell for the region's Christians.

The U.S. has become the mentor of militant groups like the PYD and the YPG, which are unfortunately the extensions of the PKK terrorist group that is waging a secessionist war with Turkey.

The Americans have provided huge arms and logistic support to Syria's militants, who in exchange have pushed Daesh militants out of the region and have established their own Marxist style administration. It is making life unbearable for people who believe in God.

Church officials and preachers in northern Syria held a meeting in northeastern Syria's Qamishli, near the Turkish and Iraqi borders. They criticized the YPG and PYD for the closing down of Christian schools, violating the rights of ordinary Christians in the area. They say preachers and pastors were forced out of their homes and their belongings confiscated by the PYD and the YPG.

The PYD and the YPG are followers of Marxist ideology, just like the PKK and they all reject Christianity as well as Islam. The PKK has targeted Muslim imams and mosques in Turkey, Iraq and Syria. They oppose the religious education of any kind.

The preachers of northern Syria have accused the YPG and the PYD of forcing Christian schools to change their syllabus, only to be replaced by the PKK's teachings. They also claimed that the terrorist groups are forcing people out of their lands and homes before confiscating them. On Aug. 10 the PYD and YPG administrations closed down two Assyrian schools in the Qamishli region.

So if Trump and Pence are so interested in championing Christian rights in our region why do not they sincerely take up the issue of tens of thousands of Syrian Christians?

It is clear that the Marxist militants have fooled the Americans giving them an impression that they are secular people with Western ideals. In fact, they are simply atheists and are now forcing the people of northeastern Syria to give up their religious beliefs.

President Trump keeps on talking about how pastor Bronson is a great Christian yet it seems he would be much better advised if he also noticed to the plight of the Syrian Christians, who deserve American attention especially when Washington has a hand in what has happened to them.

Pastor Bronson is not facing trial in Turkey because he is a Christian but because he has been involved in some cloak-and-dagger business that has nothing to do with religion. All the while Syrian Christians and Syrian Muslims are facing the wrath of some Marxist militant groups.