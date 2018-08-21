Iraq's Kurd Region Government Denies US Human Trafficking Claims

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) on Tuesday denied recent assertions by the U.S. regarding the alleged prevalence of human trafficking in northern Iraq's Kurdish region.

In late June, the U.S. State Department released a report on the prevalence of human trafficking worldwide.

According to the report, the phenomenon has become widespread in the Kurdish region due to the lack of appropriate legislation.

"The KRG is working diligently to confront all forms of violence against women and children -- including trafficking -- and severely punishes violators," KRG official Dindar Zebari said in a Tuesday statement.

He went on to assert that the Erbil-based KRG had already drawn up several committees to deal with the scourge of human trafficking.

What's more, Zebari added, the KRG's Interior Ministry was already investigating a number of suspected human trafficking cases.

According to the same official, the KRG's recent implementation of an electronic visa ("e-visa") system has also served to deter would-be human traffickers.