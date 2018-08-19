Not Everyone in Iraq Welcomes Return of Kurdish Forces to Kirkuk

Iraq's central government in Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil agreed to establish a joint security checkpoint on the main Erbil-Kirkuk road, which is being repaired. The agreement marks the first such arrangement between the two sides since the Iraqi army reclaimed the disputed Kirkuk area from the Kurdish peshmerga (militia) in bloody confrontations in October.

The Aug. 9 agreement is part of a larger deal that includes a temporary iron bridge just completed Aug. 16 in the town of Altun Kupri on the Erbil-Kirkuk road, to replace the structure that was heavily damaged in the Oct. 16 clashes. Completing the bridge now allows further repairs to the road, which authorities expect to open in time for Eid al-Adha (the Festival of Sacrifice) holiday that begins Aug. 21.

"There have been several meetings between the Kurdish and the federal sides in the cities of Kirkuk, Baghdad and Altun Kupri to reach a common [security] agreement in the area," Maj. Gen. Salar Timor, commander of the Kurdish elite forces in Kirkuk, told Al-Monitor.

"It's been agreed that Kurdish forces will inspect vehicles and individuals coming from Kirkuk to Erbil, while the federal forces will handle the inspection of individuals and vehicles leaving Erbil en route to Kirkuk," he added.

