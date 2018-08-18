Iraq Bloc Rejects Alliance Based on Religion, Ethnicity

Iraq's Al-Wataniya Bloc, led by Vice President Iyad Allawi, announced its refusal on Friday to join any political coalition based on religion or ethnicity.

Negotiations remain underway between Iraq's leading political coalitions with a view to forging a majority bloc in parliament that will be tasked with drawing up a new government.

At a Thursday meeting in Baghdad, Al-Wataniya officials ruled out the notion of teaming up with any parties or blocs established on a sectarian basis.

Many Iraqi political forces, including Al-Wataniya, blame the country's political "quota" system -- which is ostensibly aimed at ensuring fair representation -- for the violence and corruption with which Iraq has been plagued since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003.

The quota system was initially set up by Paul Bremer, who was appointed head of the Coalition Provisional Authority (Iraq's post-invasion U.S.-led interim government) in 2004.

Under Bremer's quota system, the post of president is reserved for a Kurd; that of prime minister for a Shia Muslim; and that of Parliament Speaker for a Sunni Muslim.

Once Iraq's Federal Court approves the results of a recently-conducted manual recount of May 12 parliamentary poll results, incoming MPs will hold a first session to elect a new assembly speaker.

Within 30 days of that first session, the assembly will elect -- by a two-thirds majority -- the country's next president.

The president will then task the largest bloc in parliament with drawing up a government, which must be referred back to parliament for approval.