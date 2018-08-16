Former Yazidi Slave Girl Confronted By Her ISIS Captor-turned Refugee in Germany

( Kurdayetî/Facebook) A Yazidi teenager enslaved by Islamic State who sought asylum in Germany has moved back to Iraq after being confronted by her former ISIS captor, who had registered as a refugee in Stuttgart. Ashwaq Ta'lo said that she was stopped by Abu Humam -- a Syrian ISIS guard who had purchased her for $100 -- while walking home in Stuttgart.

"I froze when I looked at his face carefully," she told Bas News, a Kurdish agency. "It was Abu Humam, with the same scary beard and ugly face."

She said that during her unexpected encounter with her former captor, Humam told her: "I am Abu Humam and you were with me for a while in Mosul. And I know where you live, with whom you live, and what you are doing."

She recorded a video detailing the encounter.

Ashwaq immediately told her brother about the incident and reported Humam to the German police, who were able to identify the man from CCTV footage. However, German authorities said they had no grounds for arrest, as Humam was also a registered refugee.

The Yazidi teen decided to leave Germany, believing that she would be safer in Kurdistan, where her father lives. "I will never go back," she said.