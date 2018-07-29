Syrian Military Begins Amassing Troops in Northwest Syria for Next Major Offensive

The Syrian military has begun amassing troops in northern Latakia for their upcoming offensives in the Al-Ghaab Plain and Kurdish Mountains, a military source told Al-Masdar News tonight.

According to the military source, the Syrian military has begun moving their forces from southern Syria to the Latakia Governorate, following their subsequent victory in the Daraa and Al-Quneitra provinces.

The source added that several units from the pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) have already begun moving north, with another large batch of soldiers from the 4th Armored Division and Republican Guard to follow.

The 4th Division and Republican Guard will be concentrated along the Jabal Turkmen and Jabal Al-Akrad axes in northern Latakia; this front is heavily guarded by jihadist rebels from Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham and other foreign combatants

Meanwhile, the Syrian military's elite Tiger Forces branch is expected to make their way north to the Al-Ghaab Plain axis once their battle against the Islamic State (ISIS) is completed in southern Syria.

ISIS has only a few more towns under their control in the Daraa Governorate and they should be defeated in the coming days.

Once the Tiger Forces and the 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Division move north, the long-awaited battle for northwest Syria is expected to commence.

This battle will focus on sealing the Latakia-Turkey border and retaking the strategic Jisr Al-Shughour District, which is primarily controlled by jihadist rebels.