Gunmen Attack Government Building in Northern Iraq

BAGHDAD -- One person was killed after three gunmen broke into a local government building in Iraq's northern city of Erbil, in a rare attack inside the semiautonomous Kurdish region that officials blamed on "terrorists."

No group claimed responsibility for the attack early Monday, which ended after Kurdish security forces stormed the building, killing the lightly armed assailants after several hours of clashes.

The militants took two hostages, one of whom was rescued by Kurdish security forces. The other, a person whose job it was to make tea for government workers there, was killed. All three attackers were from Erbil, a local official said, highlighting the threat of homegrown militancy in a region the U.S. counts among its closest allies in Iraq and the Middle East.

The Kurdish region, which has its own security forces, has largely insulated itself from the violent conflict that has plagued the rest of Iraq since 2003. The latest major attack there was in 2015, when Islamic State targeted the U.S. consulate in Erbil with a car bomb. That was also carried out by local Kurds.

The U.S. launched its first airstrikes against Islamic State in the summer of 2014 to prevent the militants from over-running Erbil, where many foreign companies have a presence. It then backed the Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the war against Islamic State, helping them capture a swath of territory in northern Iraq.

Some Kurds, however, joined Islamic State, and other Sunni militant groups have previously found support in the region.

As the war against Islamic State came to a close last year, the Kurds made a bid for independence from Iraq by holding a referendum, which the U.S. opposed.

Iraqi forces responded by driving the Kurds out of nearly all the territory they had captured during the war, including oil fields accounting for around half of the region's revenue. That has deepened economic hardship in the region and increased anger against the region's secular ruling parties, which have led the region for decades and are accused by many Kurds of corruption and nepotism.