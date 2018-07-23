Fresh Protests in Iraq As Death Toll Rises

Fresh protests hit southern Iraq Sunday as medical sources said 11 demonstrators were killed in two weeks of unrest, sparked by ire over corruption and lack of public services. Security forces remained deployed around Baghdad after struggling Friday to disperse crowds of angry protesters who took to the streets.

Demonstrations have roiled swaths of southern and central Iraq since erupting in the oil-rich port city of Basra on July 8, when security forces opened fire killing one person.

Overall medical sources put the death toll in the unrest at 11 people, three in each of Basra, Samawah and Najaf, and one in each of Diwaniyah and Karbala.

Most of them were killed by gunfire from unidentified assailants, while one person suffocated to death on tear gas used to disperse the demonstrators. Protesters Sunday took to the streets in Samawah and Nasiriyah, chanting "no to corruption," a scourge of Iraqis say has long blighted their country. Since the start of the demonstrations, those involved have focused their anger on the political establishment, with government buildings and party offices being sacked or set ablaze.

The government maintains that the protesters' demands are legitimate, but says saboteurs are behind violence that has wounded 60 others since the first protests began, according to the Health Ministry.

Last week, authorities said more than 260 security personnel had been wounded in ongoing clashes.

Protesters called for the electricity minister to be sacked, as the majority of Iraqi homes continue to be struck by hourslong cuts with temperatures hitting 50 degrees Celsius.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the most powerful religious authority in Iraq, has also expressed solidarity with the demonstrators.

The Iraqi authorities have scrambled to halt the unrest and blocked social media sites to try to prevent the spread of protests.

The Electricity Ministry announced recently that Kuwait would supply 30,000 cubic meters of diesel to boost Iraq's electricity supply, the first in a series of such deliveries expected over the coming days.

Iraq is in a state of political limbo with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi overseeing a caretaker government, as the formation of a new one drags on after elections last May.

A coalition headed by populist Shiite religious scholar Moqtada al-Sadr topped the polls, campaigning on an anti-graft ticket to claim the most seats in Parliament.