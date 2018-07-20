Sadr Calls for Delay in Forming Iraq Government Until Protests' Demands Met

The leader of Iraq's Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, said yesterday he fully supports Baghdad's anti-corruption protests, calling all political blocs to suspend the talks on forming a new government until the protestors' demands are met.

"The winning political parties in the current election have to suspend all political dialogue for forming coalitions until they meet protesters' rightful demands," Al-Sadr demanded on Twitter.

He also stressed on the urgency of forming "a serious working cell" with the Iraqi government to work on implementing the demands of the protestors.

The Shia cleric, whose bloc won the May election in a surprise upset for Prime Minister Haider Abadi's coalition, had campaigned on alleviating poverty and improving services in Iraq.