Manual Vote Recount Begins in Assyrian Town in North Iraq

Duhok, North Iraq -- A manual recount of vote in Iraq's contested May 12 parliamentary election began on Saturday in Duhok [Noohadra in Assyrian].

The election commission, under the authority of parliament-appointed judges, is conducting a recount of votes in ballot boxes that have been subject to complaints.

Manual recounts have also taken place in Baghdad, Kirkuk, Sulaimani, and Erbil.

Four Kurdish opposition parties boycotted the recount process in Erbil. They demanded the election commission to a recount of all ballots cast, not just those subject to complaints, as the parliament had originally ordered.

The process of forming a new government has been delayed as parties wait for the final results to be ratified.