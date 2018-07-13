ISIS Reduced to a Handful of Holdouts in Syria

A massive airstrike struck an ISIS-held area of eastern Syria, killing 54 people including 28 civilians as well as 26 terror fanatics, a war monitor said earlier today.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the air strike hit the area near the towns of al-Sousa and al-Baghuz Fawqani on Thursday near the border with Iraq, one of the last areas where ISIS has a presence in Syria reducing the terror group to just a handful of holdouts.

The Observatory said the attack had targeted an ice factory east of al-Sousa, close to the border with Iraq, and most of the civilians killed were Iraqis.

Colonel Sean Ryan, a spokesman for the US-led coalition, said that it or "partner forces may have conducted strikes in the vicinity".

He told Reuters the coalition would assess the report alleging civilian casualties, adding: "We have no further information at this time."

The Syrian foreign ministry called the attack a "massacre" and an act of aggression by the "illegal coalition", adding coalition forces in Syria are occupiers because they are in the country without its permission.

ISIS fighters swept across Syria and Iraq in 2014, declaring a cross-border 'caliphate' in areas they controlled, but have since lost most of the territory as they're pushed back by offensives.

But the extremist group still retains pockets of land in Syria, including the Badiya desert and parts of Deir ez-Zzor province on the border with Iraq.

They also have a presence in the northwestern province of Idlib, as well as in the southwestern province of Daraa where it has been battling opposition fighters in recent days.

The government and rebels last week announced a ceasefire agreement as the regime moves to retake control of the whole of the province, but ISIS is excluded from that deal.

The US-led coalition is fighting the remnants of Islamic State on both sides of the border between Syria and Iraq.

In Syria it operates in support of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of militias that includes Kurds.

The death toll of Thursday's airstrike could rise because dozens more people had been wounded including some in critical condition, the Observatory said.

Earlier reports by the Syrian state news agency SANA and the pro-Damascus al-Watan newspaper accused the US-led coalition of carrying out the air strike, but this could not be independently verified.

Islamic State was largely defeated in most of the territory it controlled in both countries last year, but fighters still operate in the desert near the border.