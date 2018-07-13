Patriarch Calls for Lifting of West's Sanctions Against Syria

After the Prayer Meeting in Bari, His Holiness Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, as well as all their Holinesses and Beatitudes, moved back to the Basilica of St. Nicholas, where they held a closed meeting concerning the situations in the Middle East.

During their meeting, their Holinesses and Beatitudes discussed ways and means to ensure safe stay for Christians in the Middle East, and emphasized the importance of reaching peaceful solutions for the different crises in the region and all over the world.

In his word, His Holiness Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II noted that he fails to understand the position of the west in general, but also many churches in the west, concerning the presence and suffering of Christians in the Middle East. He assured that the church is not with or against governments, but is always with the country and the people, and works for justice. His Holiness considered that actions should be taken towards raising the sanctions that are imposed on Syria, because they are not against the government but against people who are suffering in their movement, food and medicine, etc. Moreover, He wished that Christian solidarity will be realized actually, and that support and help for Christians will be provided equally to all Christians without discrimination based on denomination.