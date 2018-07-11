Syrian Army Raises Flag Over Hasakah District Formerly Controlled By Kurdish Forces

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) raised the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic over a district that was once controlled by the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG).

According to a military source in Al-Hasakah, the Syrian Army raised their flag over the Nishwah District in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

The Nishwah District was previously controlled by the YPG and the Kurdish Asayish forces after the pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) retreated from the area in 2015.

This move by the Syrian Army comes just days after government officials met with a Kurdish delegation inside of Qamishli city in northern Al-Hasakah.

While Kurdish officials deny any agreement with the government, the Syrian Army has brought in a number of military convoys and setup new points around Hasakah city.

In addition to this, the Kurdish forces have taken down their photos of 'Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Ocalan has been imprisoned in Turkey for several years now; his group has been outlawed by the latter and is still active inside the southeastern part of the country.