Turkish Airstrikes Hit 28 PKK Targets in North Iraq

Turkish airstrikes have "destroyed" 28 PKK terror targets in northern Iraq, the General Staff said Wednesday.

The military said fighter jets hit targets on Tuesday in northern Iraq's Qandil, Metina, Zap, Avasin Basyan, Hakurk and Gara regions, destroying shelters and depots that were used by PKK.

Turkish officials have recently suggested that the Mt. Qandil region -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

Reporting by Yesim Sert Karaaslan:Writing by Satuk Bugra Kutlugun.