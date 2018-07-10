Sadr Urges Russian Authorities to Play Role in Upgrading Iraq's Services

Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called on Russian authorities to play a role in improving the humanitarian and service situation in the country.

Sadr made the remark during a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maxim Maximov in Al Najaf Al Ashraf city, his media office said in a statement.

Sadr, according to the statement, voiced his desire to form "a parental national government that is capable of overcoming serious challenges facing the country in the current period."

The Russian ambassador, meanwhile, congratulated Sadr on winning the May 12 parliamentary elections.

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls, followed by an al-Hashd al-Shaabi-linked coalition (47 seats) and Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi's Victory bloc (42 seats), according to the election commission.

The vote results, however, have aroused widespread fraud allegations.

Al-Sadr's coalition did not win the majority needed to form a government alone but will play a primary role in selecting the next prime minister.

Al-Sadr said he hoped to establish a "technocrat" cabinet far removed from narrow sectarian biases.

Known for his hostile approach to the U.S., al-Sadr is one of few Shia leaders who don't have close ties with Iran.