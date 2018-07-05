Iraqi Intelligence Says Russia Killed ISIS Leader's Son

Iraqi intelligence claimed on Wednesday that the son of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by Russian forces in a missile attack on a Syrian cave where he was hiding.

IS announced Tuesday evening the death of one of the sons of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, after he reportedly took part in a suicide bomb attack, against regime troops in rural Syria, according to The New Arab's correspondent.

IS' media outlet confirmed that Hudeifa al-Badri, the son of Baghdadi, was killed on Monday during an "inghimasi operation" - a "shock" commando attack using suicide bombers - against Syrian regime and Russian troops in rural Homs.

Iraq's Falcon's intelligence cell claimed that Russian forces on Monday fired three missiles at a cave in Homs that held 30 "terrorist leaders" and several of Badri's bodyguards.

It added 11 people were killed in the attack.

"Badri wasn't even a fighter... he was an icon that was moved from one place to another as a form of psychological propaganda for the rest of the organisation," the Falcons said.

The Iraqi government declared victory over IS in December, but the military has continued regular operations targeting mostly desert areas along the porous Syrian border.

The group's leader Baghdadi, who has been pronounced dead on several occasions, is thought to remain alive in Syrian territory by the Iraqi border, an Iraqi intelligence official said in May.

Originally from Iraq, Baghdadi has been dubbed the "most wanted man on the planet" and the United States is offering a $25 million reward for his capture.

Earlier in the week, Iraqi hackers trolled an IS-magazine, photoshopping their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a club surrounded by women.

On 22 June, Badri escaped an Iraqi air force raid that killed two of his bodyguards, including Saud Mohammed al-Kurdi, also known as Abu Abdallah, who was married to Baghdadi's daughter Duaa.

IS declared a cross-border "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq in 2014, seizing a third of Iraq during a sweeping offensive.

Parts of Homs still contain pockets of IS militants, and clashes frequently break out between the group and forces loyal to the Assad regime.