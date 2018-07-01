Kurdish Forces, ISIS Clash in Eastern Syria

A US-backed Syrian rebel group continues fight against the Islamic State in eastern Syria in bid to secure the entire borders with Iraq, with support by American and French forces.

Having captured ISIS stronghold of Dashisha some 2 weeks ago, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are now launching the 2nd phase of the military operation aiming at ousting the extremist jihadists from the areas they control in the southern countryside of Hasakah.

The campaign, dubbed Operation Jazeera Storm, receives huge military and logistic support by the US and French militaries.

According to an SDF source, the Kurdish forces are now positioned some 7 km away from Toymeen town; another ISIS bastion and the next target for the campaign.

The SDF and their backers aim at eradicating ISIS presence along the Syrian-Iraqi borders, and impose full control over the entire southern Hasakah countryside.