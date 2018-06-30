Hundreds of Syrians Leave Lebanon for Their Homeland

ARSAL, Lebanon (AP) -- Hundreds of displaced Syrians left Lebanon for their war-torn homeland Thursday in a repatriation that will reunite them with relatives they have not seen for years. But many of them also are leaving behind loved ones who are staying in the tiny Arab nation that has become home to the highest percentage of refugees in the world.

Mohammed Suleiman Darwish, 76, was among those who left this border town for Syria with his 9-year-old granddaughter, Israa, who has not seen her parents since 2013 and will meet younger siblings who were born at home while she sought safety in Lebanon.

Darwish and his granddaughter were among a batch of about 300 Syrians crammed into trucks, tractors and other vehicles piled with mattresses and blankets. They began crossing the border for an uncertain future.

When Syrian government forces and their allies launched a wide offensive on Syria's Qalamoun region in 2013, young Israa was staying with her paternal grandparents, who decided to take her with them to Lebanon. Israa's parents were in the same village of Suhul but stayed at home as Syrian troops marched in.

Now Darwish and Israa are heading back to Suhul. But he is leaving his 63-year-old wife, Baseema, in Lebanon while he repairs their badly damaged home before she can rejoin him. She will stay in Lebanon with her other son and his family.

"I missed my parents a lot when I lived here," said Israa, who wore blue jeans, a white-and-blue sweater and flip-flops as she sat on the ground next to her grandparents before heading to Syria. "I spoke with them regularly by telephone, but now I even forgot how they look."

When Israa left Syria in 2013, her younger sister, Aya, was 2. Since then, two other sisters and a brother, Youssef, were born, she said.

"I want to see them today," said the green-eyed girl, who seemed excited about the trip.

Darwish's wife said her other son has a job in Lebanon.

"I hope that the war that splits us ends, and we can all gather again in Syria," she said as she put her 9-month-old granddaughter Fatima in her lap.

The small exodus is part of a repatriation program that the Lebanese government says is voluntary -- the first batch of refugees to return to Syria from Arsal this year.

Khaled Abdul-Aziz, a Syrian who heads a committee for the returnees, said 472 Syrians were expected to make the crossing Thursday after requesting permission from the Lebanese and Syrian governments. They are part of 3,194 Syrians who have registered to return, he said, adding that the rest will head back in batches in the coming weeks.

The repatriations come amid a dispute between the government of Lebanon and the U.N.'s refugee agency, which Beirut accuses of trying to discourage refugees from going home. UNHCR rejects the charges.

Lebanon hosts around 1 million registered Syrians -- roughly a quarter of Lebanon's population -- and officials have said that the country can no longer afford the strain on its fragile economy.

U.N. officials and rights groups have expressed concern over the organized repatriations, calling them premature as violence and a government crackdown continue in Syria.

Some young men have said they don't want to return to Syria for fear of being drafted into the military. Those going back Thursday said they were promised they won't be drafted for six months after their return.

"I am really scared about being drafted to the army, but the situation in Syria now is more safe," said Salah-Eddine Abdul-Aziz, 26, who is heading to his hometown of Fleeta with his wife and son. "All I want is to return to Syria and not leave it again. Enough of being a refugee."