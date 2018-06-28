Australian MP Chris Bowen Visits Iraq

Chris Bowen (C) in Baghdad. McMahon MP Chris Bowen said he has a "greater understanding" of the devastation in Iraq after a recent visit to Baghdad.

The shadow treasurer returned last week from a trip to the region where he met with community and church leaders to discuss the current humanitarian crisis in Iraq and the suffering caused by ISIS.

He also visited the Harshm Internally Displaced Persons camp on board a UN flight to meet with people who have lost their homes and communities to ISIS.

"There is still much to be done before they can return home," he said of his visit to the camp in Erbil in Iraq's north.

"The security environment in Iraq remains vital for Australia's ongoing national interest and the suffering that the people of Iraq have endured at the hands of both Saddam Hussein and then ISIS has always been deeply concerning to me."

Mr Bowen said being the representative of such a large Assyrian and Chaldean community in his electorate, he has been deeply involved with the local community to see what can be done in assisting people here and their loved ones overseas.

"So I decided to get first-hand understanding of the current situation and meet with religious and community leaders over there to discuss the efforts to help these persecuted people, and what Australia is doing to assist," he said.

"Visiting Iraq was a very special experience. It is a beautiful country that has unfortunately seen so much violence and chaos in its history.

"I came back with a greater understanding of the devastation in the region and the suffering caused, as well as the efforts by the UN and Australia to help the displaced people rebuild."