Assyrian Judge Honored With Award

Judge Hala Jarbou of Oakland Circuit Court, Michigan. Detroit -- An Oakland County judge was recently honored with the Pillar of Justice Award, given to experts in the field of law considered to be held in high esteem by their peers, and to recognize their exemplary community service.

Judge Hala Jarbou of Oakland Circuit Court received the honor at the Chaldean American Bar Association's 25th Anniversary Scholarship & Awards Dinner, held June 13 at West Bloomfield's Shenandoah Country Club.

Raed Abbo, president of the Chaldean American Bar Association, described Jarbou as "a trailblazer in the field, being the first Chaldean American circuit court judge in the United States," according to a news release.

Abbo also stated that Jarbou has made "outstanding contributions to the profession and the community and is a tremendous role model and mentor for young female attorneys." Jarbou was appointed by Gov. Rick Snyder to the Oakland County Circuit Court bench in 2015. Prior to that, she worked for the Oakland County Prosecutor's office until she was appointed as an assistant United States attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice. Jarbou is assigned to the civil/criminal docket and is presiding judge of the Adult Treatment Court's male section.