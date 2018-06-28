Coalition Planes Destroy ISIS Tunnels in Iraq's Anbar

U.S.-led coalition warplanes struck tunnels dug by the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq's western Anbar province, the Iraqi military said on Wednesday.

Four tunnels were destroyed in five coalition raids in Al-Salajiyya area in western Anbar, the Anbar Operations Command said in a statement.

"The tunnels were being used as a hideout by Daesh militants," the statement said.

Late last year, officials in Baghdad declared that Daesh's military presence in Iraq had been all but destroyed. Security forces, however, continue to carry out frequent mopping-up operations with a view to eradicating the lingering terrorist presence, especially in northern and western Iraq.