Iraq: Winning The War And Losing The Peace

The current parliament ends on June 30 and a newly elected parliament is supposed to take its place. It will be a few months before that happens and then the members of the new parliament have to form a new government. Delays like this are nothing new in Iraq. The May 12th elections were controversial, as is normal in Iraq, and more than half the members of the outgoing parliament want to annul the results but have been unable to do that. There growing evidence that despite (or because of) the new electronic voting system there was a lot of vote manipulation. That has led to agreement on a manual recount. That effort was approved by court decisions and now the May 12 vote results may not be certified and a new government formed until late 2018. The current parliament believes this is all about Iranian efforts to increase control over Iraq and delays in forming a new government suits Iran.

The two largest Shia coalitions (anti-Iran Sadr and pro-Iran Amiri) agreed to form a coalition that would control over 30 percent of the seats in parliament and make it possible, with a few minor coalitions added, to form a government. The Amiri faction control pro-Iran PMF (Popular Mobilization Force) forces and is seeking to repeat the Iranian success in Lebanon with the creation of a Hezbollah type organization. Amiri has used violence against those who oppose, secure in the fact that the police are controlled by a pro-Iran politician (who runs the Interior Ministry). These police are suspected of instigating political violence rather than containing it. Police are never around when groups hostile to Iran are attacked and police are the primary suspects in the recent warehouse fire that destroyed half the ballot boxes used in Baghdad. The fire makes it impossible to recount these disputed votes.

The real reason for the unexpected elections results is popular anger at corruption. One thing that united all Iraqi voters was anger at the persistent and crippling corruption. Moqtada al Sadr, who was the unexpected winner, had been openly and actively anti-corruption for years and that was why his victorious coalition contained so many non-Shia groups (including communists, who are anathema to Iran). Despite that many Iraqis (and foreign allies) believe Sadr is secretly allied with Iran because the Sadr family has long had ties with Iran and members of the Sadr clan often took refuge in Iran. But that was because the Sadrs were respected Shia clerics and Iran was where the best schools and scholars were. Yet the Sadrs, like most Iraqi Shia Arabs are Arabs and Iraqis first and that has been proven time and time again. Moqtada al Sadr has seen up close and frequently how a Shia clerical dictatorship works in Iran and was not impressed. He largely kept quiet about this but it was no secret that Sadr did not want a religious dictatorship in Iraq, mainly because it would make the country even more difficult to rule.

Sadr also noted that Iranian Arabs (and Arabs in general) are despised by most Iranians. Meanwhile Iraq will demonstrate, over the next few months (or more) why it is considered the most dysfunctional country in the Middle East. Iraqi politicians will argue and negotiate in a lengthy effort to for a governing coalition and then for that coalition to select a prime minister and all the subordinate ministers.

Sadr is often described as anti-American but he is generally anti-foreigner in general but is willing to work with other nations if it helps Iraq. Thus there was a recent visit by Sadr to Saudi Arabia to meet with Saudi leaders. The Saudis had long supported the Sunni minority rule in Iraq because it worked and helped contain Iran. With that Sunni minority government gone and not likely to return anytime soon Sadr believes the Saudis still want an Arab government in Iraq that will help keep Iran out of Arabia. Sadr and the Saudis agree on that as do the majority of Iraqis (including most Kurds and Sunni Arabs).

Iran has not given up on Sadr and still refers to him as a friend and brother. Sadr says nice things back but it is what Sadr does that counts and that won't be clear until the new government is formed. This might not happen until the end of the year.

Iran is still controlling Iraqi Shia terrorist groups and Sadr has become more of an Iraqi nationalist than Iranian puppet. By August 2017 Sadr was calling on the Iraqi government to dismantle the Iran backed Shia militias and incorporate loyal (to Iraq) members into the armed forces. The Iraqi prime minister (a Shia), wanted to dismantle these Iran backed Shia Arab militias with more care and take more time doing it. This caution was the result of the (then) upcoming May 12th elections. That vote was expected to be a very concrete example of how much political clout Iran has gained in post-ISIL Iraq. Iran has worked hard to line up political support in Iraq. That Iranian effort failed because at this point Sadr was seen as an opponent of Iranian influence efforts in Iraq. Sadr is also opposed to the Iraqi Shia groups that remained loyal to Iran. One of the things that hurt support for pro-Iran candidates was video on the Internet that purports to show millions of dollars in cash seized at the Iranian border. The money was meant for pro-Iran Iraqis running in the parliamentary elections. Finally, Sadr himself did not run for office and instead served as the administrator, and chaplain, for his coalition.

The Corruption Vote

The current political chaos is a direct result of the corruption that took over the election process, including the Iraqi IHEC (Independent High Electoral Commission). UN observers noted the signs of corruption in the voting, many of them coming from local voting volunteers but IHEC refused to follow up. Later it became obvious that the IHEC was corrupted. In the aftermath of the May 12 elections it was clear that Iran waged a major effort to get pro-Iran Shia elected (fairly or otherwise). When Iraqi courts recently decided the manual vote recount should only include districts where vote fraud was an issue, it was found that most of these involved alleged vote tampering to favor a pro-Iran candidate. Most Iraqis, including most Shia, oppose Iranian domination of Iraqi politics and the outcome of the recent elections is an example of why. Iraqis know how disastrously the Shia religious dictatorship has been for Iran and see a similar religious dictatorship is what the Iranians want to impose on Iraq. If that is not possible (which it is not at the moment) the Iranians will settle for substantial control over many key Iraqi government officials.

Anbar Adaptation

The Shia dominated government has adapted to the growing need for Sunni Arab cooperation in largely Sunni Anbar province by allowing the tribes there to unofficially govern themselves. This includes allowing the tribal elders to handle most legal issues, including local crime. Even before the ISIL uprising in 2014 the Shia government was having a hard time establishing national institutions like courts and police in Anbar. After many Sunni tribes in Anbar aided the government in driving ISIL out of the province, and keeping it out the government agreed to support the use of tribal justice.

The government also paid for the recruitment, equipping, training and maintenance of 2,400 additional Sunni Arab tribal militiamen in Anbar province. These militiamen will be organized into four "Rapid Intervention Regiments" of about 600 men each and are used to reinforce local militias in areas where ISIL shows up and attempts to set up bases. These four units answer to the national government but are staffed and run by Sunnis Arabs. The Sunni tribes still feel left out, especially when it comes to obtaining what they feel is a fair share of oil income. At the same time the Sunni tribes credit the national government with keeping pro-Iran militias from carrying out large scale "revenge operations" against Sunni tribesmen who were seen as ISIL collaborators. The government left it to the tribes to handle that and the tribes did. There were many Sunni tribes that suffered losses due to ISIL violence against those who would not support them. As a result Anbar is one of the most hostile areas ISIL still operates in. Most ISIL violence is outside Anbar (in and around Mosul and north of Baghdad). The Anbar Sunni Arabs want to keep it that way.