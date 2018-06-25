Egypt's Sisi Calls for Renouncing Sectarianism in Iraq

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held talks Monday with Iraqi Vice-President Iyad Allawi in Cairo amid a controversy over the results of last month's parliamentary election in Iraq.

During the meeting, al-Sisi called for consolidating national unity in Iraq and renouncing sectarianism, according to a statement released by the Egyptian Presidency.

Talks between the two sides dwelt on the latest developments in Iraq and negotiations to form a new government in the country, the statement said.

Al-Sisi, the statement said, underlined "the importance of working to strengthen the cohesion of Iraqi society with a view to aborting all attempts aimed to ignite sedition".

Allawi, for his part, underlined the importance of the "role played Iraqi institutions to defuse sectarian conflicts and eliminate extremism."

Official results of Iraq's May 12 election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging -- allegations dismissed by the leading coalitions.

Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition dominated the polls, winning 54 parliamentary seats, according to official results. Sairoon was followed by a Hashd al-Shaabi-led coalition (47 seats) and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's Victory Bloc (42 seats).

Reporting by Viola Fahmy; Writing by Mahmoud Barakat.