Iraq Denounces Turkish Violations of Its Territories

The Iraqi National Security Council (INSC) denounced Sunday Turkish violations on Iraqi territories, calling for using modern technology to monitor and control the borders.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi chaired the INSC to discuss Turkish violations of airspace and ground territories, with detailed explanations by officials from the Ministry of Defense, Border Guards, Air force and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a government statement said.

The council issued a number of decisions to protect national sovereignty, deterring any aggression against Iraqi territory, as well as the rejection of any aggression against Turkey territory from Iraq, the statement added.

INSC called for using diplomatic methods to prevent any violation of Iraqi territory, said the statement.

Meanwhile, Turkish forces are carrying out military operations to target Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) bases in northern Iraq.