ISIS Suffers Symbolic Defeat Along Syrian-Iraq Border

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continued their offensive against the Islamic State (ISIS), Friday, seizing more ground along the Iraqi border.

The Syrian Democratic Forces were able to seize more ground in southeast Al-Hasakah after breaking through the Islamic State's (ISIS) positions near the Iraqi border.

According to pro-SDF media, their forces managed to capture the town of Al-Zhibah after advancing from nearby Tal Safouk.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Democratic Forces were able to meet up with the Iraqi troops at the border of the Nineveh Governorate.

This is a big blow to the Islamic State because the Tal Safouk area is where they first made their announcement that established their so-called 'caliphate' (var. khalifah).

In this video that was released in 2014, the Islamic State's infamous commanders, Abu 'Uthman Al-Leebi, 'Umar Al-Shishani, and Abu Mohammad Al-'Adnani, were filmed crossing from Iraq into Syria from the Tal Safouk Crossing.