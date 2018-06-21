Iraq's Sadr Calls for Disarming Factions After Baghdad Explosion

Since a deadly explosion rocked Baghdad's Sadr City area June 6, there's been a lot of talk about getting armed factions to turn over their weapons to the Iraqi government, but it remains to be seen how successful such a campaign would be.

The blast, which occurred when illegally stored weapons and ammunition detonated, killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 100. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called for an urgent investigation into the explosion.

Muqtada al-Sadr, a nationalist Shiite cleric and head of the Sadrist movement -- whose family is Sadr City's namesake -- addressed the incident June 8. He stressed that he had given orders to search for the "fugitive" responsible, though some of his opponents alleged the weapons, which had been stored in a mosque, were owned by Sadr's own Peace Companies militia.

