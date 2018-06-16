Chaldean Patriarch: Government is Responsible for Saving Iraq From Crisis

A sacrifice "for the good of Iraq", an assumption of responsibility "to save the country from the current political and social crisis", guaranteeing the creation of an executive "capable of representing all citizens": This is what the Chaldean patriarch Mar Louis Raphael Sako -- who will receive a cardinal's hat on June 29 - asks in a message published on the site of the Chaldean patriarchate on the occasion of the feast of Eid-al-Fitr celebrating the end of Ramadan, and shared with AsiaNews. Against the accusations of fraud and irregularities that have stained the May 12 vote, the primate of the Iraqi Church hopes for a "significant step towards reconciliation, peace, stability and reconstruction".

Mar Sako also sends his best wishes to the Muslim community, which celebrates the end of the holy month of fasting and prayer. My most sincere wish - underlines the Chaldean patriarch, who since his time as Archbishop of Kirkuk has deep ties with Shia and Sunni personalities - is that God can infuse many blessings on beloved Iraq and make it ever more prosperous and peaceful.

Here is the complete text of the message of Patriarch Sako for the end of Ramadan: