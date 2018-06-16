Iraqi Party Leader Slams Judicial Interference in Polls

Ammar al-Hakim, head of Iraq's National Wisdom movement, has criticized the Iraqi judiciary for taking over the responsibilities of the country's official electoral commission amid an ongoing dispute over results of May 12 parliamentary polls.

Addressing supporters in Baghdad, al-Hakim, a prominent Shia cleric, warned that "the insertion of the judiciary into the electoral process -- removing it from its strictly supervisory role and assigning it with an executive role -- risks jeopardizing its independence".

He went on to assert that the recent amendment of the country's electoral laws was of "questionable constitutionality" and had served to "aggravate the current political crisis instead of resolving it".

Early this month, parliament voted in favor of amending elections-related legislation. The assembly also called for a manual recount of May 12 parliamentary poll results.

Shortly afterward, a panel of judges was appointed to assume the responsibilities of the electoral commission, leading members of which were dismissed amid allegations of electoral fraud.

For weeks, the results of Iraq's May 12 election have been dogged by dispute and controversy.

Late last month, lawmakers began issuing calls for a manual vote recount. Electoral commission officials had responded by warning of "potential civil unrest" if the poll results were overturned.

Muqtada al-Sadr, another influential Iraqi politician and Shia cleric, has said that parliament lacks the authority to overturn final election results.

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition dominated the May 12 poll, winning 54 parliamentary seats, according to official results.

The Sairoon coalition was followed by a Hashd al-Shaabi-linked coalition (47 seats) and Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi's Victory bloc (42 seats).

Al-Hakim's National Wisdom Movement, for its part, clinched 19 seats in the legislative assembly.