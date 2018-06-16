Chaldean Patriarch in Iraq Attends Ramadan Meal

On Thursday evening, Chaldean Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako attended a special dinner at the Chaldean church of Mar Korkis, in Baghdad, to celebrate the end of Ramadan, the holy month of Muslims. Christians, Muslims, Mandaeans and Sabeans, together with local authorities and the Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Baghdad, shared the iftar meal.

The Patriarch sent Eid greetings on behalf of the Church "to the Muslim sisters and brothers" in Iraq. He also appealed to the winners of the parliamentary elections held on May 12, asking them "to be ready to sacrifice themselves for the love of Iraq and the Iraqi people", and "to save our country from the present dangerous political and social crisis."

Since the elections there have been accusations of electoral fraud, which are paralyzing the institutional and political life of the country.

Patriarch Sako said in his message: " Christians are praying in all the churches so that there will soon be a solid government that can guide Iraq towards the port of peace".

The Primate of the Chaldean Church is going to be created Cardinal by Pope Francis on June 28.