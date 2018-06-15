Assyrians in SE Turkey Send Best Wishes on Muslim Holiday

MARDIN, Turkey -- The priest of an Assyrian Christian church in the southeastern Turkish city of Mardin on Friday hailed the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

"Mardin has always been the crossroads of religions, languages, and cultures. In Mardin we have been celebrating four festivals, not just two," Father Gabriel Akyuz told a ceremony to mark Eid al-Fitr at the local Ataturk Culture Center.

Marking the Muslim holiday, the priest expressed hope for peace.

"Syriac society does not forsake [Muslims] in any Muslim events, and likewise, Muslims don't forsake [Syriacs] in any event of Syriac and Ezidi society. There is a good tradition, a good union," added Mustafa Yaman, the province's governor.

Saying the city had enjoyed a peaceful environment for over a year, Yaman expressed hope that this "unity, fraternity and solidarity will continue forever."