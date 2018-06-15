U.S. Commits Funds for Syria's White Helmets

The U.S. State Department announced Thursday it will release $6.6 million in financial aid to the Syrian Civil Defense, commonly referred to as the White Helmets, a group which has gained international attention for working to save civilians trapped in the aftermath of air strikes and bombings carried out by the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad and its Russian allies.

"The United States Government strongly supports the White Helmets who have saved more than 100,000 lives since the conflict began, including victims of Assad's chemical weapons attacks," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"These heroic first responders have one of the most dangerous jobs in the world and continue to be deliberately targeted by the Syrian regime and Russian airstrikes.‎ Since 2013, more than 230 of these brave volunteers have been killed while working to save innocent Syrian civilians."

The Assad regime has accused the White Helmets of collaboration with rebel groups, which they label as terrorists and consider a legitimate target.

While the U.S. has carried out retaliatory strikes on Syrian military assets after alleged chemical attacks by the regime, the stated purpose of American forces in Syria is to aid, train and support groups, specifically Kurdish forces, fighting Islamic State members still controlling territory in the country.

Some of the U.S. funds will also be directed to the United Nation's International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM). Established in 2016 by a UN mandate, the organization's duties are to investigate and prosecute people responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity that have occurred in Syria's seven-year civil war.