Kurdish Militia Inches Closer to ISIS Stronghold in Eastern Syria

A US-backed Syrian group continues to seize more territories from the Islamic State, thus inching closer to the group's main stronghold along the Syria-Iraq borders.

The offensive, heavily backed by US airstrikes, has so far granted the Syrian Democratic Forces over control over 30 towns and villages with the main objective to seize ISIS' bastion in south Hasakah; Dashishah .

According to SDF sources, some 700-800 ISIS militants have been killed during the assault launched nearly 2 weeks ago, mostly of Tunisian and Afghan nationalities.

A Kurdish commander spoke of the tactics used by the terror group in the ongoing battles. "ISIS heavily relies on mines and IEDs to curb the SDF advance given the intensity and scale of our attack".

"Our forces now are only 3 km away from Dashishah after taking over 2 new towns yesterday", he added.