UN Security Council Convenes on UNAMI Mandate Renewal in Iraq

The UN Security Council is set to convene Thursday to decide on the renewal of the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) for ten months, until May 31, 2019.

It was the US, which called for an earlier adoption of the mandate, which is set to expire on July 31, in anticipation of a possible rise in political tensions in the aftermath of the 12 May parliamentary elections.

UNAMI's mandate has not substantially changed since the adoption of resolution 1770 in 2007.

UNAMI is a political mission established in 2003 by the UN Security Council Resolution 1500, at the request of the government of Iraq. It has been on the ground ever since, and its role was greatly expanded in 2007 with the adoption of Resolution 1770.

UNAMI's mandate is to advise and assist the government and people of Iraq on a number of issues.

This includes advancing inclusive political dialogue and national reconciliation, assisting in the electoral process and in the planning for a national census, facilitating regional dialogue between Iraq and its neighbours, and promoting the protection of human rights and judicial and legal reforms.

The mandate also tasks the mission with working with government partners and civil society to coordinate the humanitarian and development efforts of the UN Agencies, Funds and Programmes.