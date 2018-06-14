Syria, Iraq Consider Opening Border for First Time in Years

Iraq and Syria are considering the possibility of reopening their border for the first time in several years, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem sent a letter to his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari on increasing the efforts to reopen the border-crossing between Syria and Iraq that connects the Syrian city of Albukamal and the Iraqi city of Al-Qa'im.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry's website said that the letter was delivered during a meeting with Syria's Ambassador in Baghdad Sattam Jadaan al-Dandah.

At the meeting, al-Jaafari reiterated the necessity for coordinating the stances and enhancing cooperation between the two countries for solving Arab problems through adopting political solutions and non-interference in states' affairs.

For his part, al-Dandah hailed Iraq's position in supporting a peaceful solution for the crisis in Syria, expressing the Syrian government's desire to enhance bilateral cooperation so that stability could be realized.