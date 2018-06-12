Egypt Pushes for Political Settlement in Syria

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri stated on Monday that his government is pushing for a political settlement in Syria that will still respect the territorial integrity of the country.

According to Shukri, Egypt wants to preserve Syria's territorial integrity while also acting in accordance with the U.N. Security council's resolutions, especially Resolution 2254.

Shukri made his remarks during a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, in Cairo.

In a statement issued on Monday, Egypt's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ahmed Abu Zeid, noted that Shukri affirmed that a political solution in Syria should take into account the will and aspirations of the Syrian people.

De Mistura, for his part, briefed Shukri on the regional and international efforts exerted to push forward the political process and maintain the stability of the de-escalation zones.