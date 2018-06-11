US Sends 250 Armored Vehicles to Kurdish Forces in Northern Syria

The U.S. has sent 250 armored vehicles to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria recently, an SDF source told Sputnik News on Monday.

"There are three U.S. military bases in the region, where the Americans are strengthening their presence. Over the last four days, the United States has sent us 250 trucks with Hummer armored vehicles, heavy weapons, and pick-ups, as part of the operation against Daesh, which we continue to wage in eastern Deir ez-Zor," the SDF source told Sputnik.

The SDF source further explained the supply route the U.S. took in order to secure the delivery of these 250 armored vehicles this past weekend.

"The U.S. ammunition and armored vehicles are delivered overland from the territory of northern Iraq through the Semelka border control post, and from there to the east of Deir ez-Zor," he added.

With a large Islamic State (ISIS) presence still active in eastern Syria, the U.S. Coalition has increased its support to the SDF and their Iraqi partners across the border.