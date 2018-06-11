US-backed Rebel Group Seizes Territories From ISIS Along Syria-Iraq Borders

Syria's Kurdish militia, with massive support from US military, continues to gain ground against the Islamic State in a time the terror group reinstated itself in the eastern Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces has managed -- in the past couple of days -- to oust ISIS from Al-Fakka and Abu Hamadah towns, thus inching closer to the group's main bastion of Dashishah which serves as the operation center in the area.

This comes under a wider offensive, dubbed al-Jazira Storm, which aims at eradicating the Islamic State from the area it controls along the Syria-Iraq borders.

The assault, heavily backed by the US-led coalition, is carried out in coordination with the Iraqi forces which also provide logistic and fire support to the Kurdish group.