Syndicated News
US-backed Rebel Group Seizes Territories From ISIS Along Syria-Iraq Borders
By Zen Adra
Al-Masdar News
Posted 2018-06-11 22:30 GMT

Syria's Kurdish militia, with massive support from US military, continues to gain ground against the Islamic State in a time the terror group reinstated itself in the eastern Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces has managed -- in the past couple of days -- to oust ISIS from Al-Fakka and Abu Hamadah towns, thus inching closer to the group's main bastion of Dashishah which serves as the operation center in the area.

This comes under a wider offensive, dubbed al-Jazira Storm, which aims at eradicating the Islamic State from the area it controls along the Syria-Iraq borders.

The assault, heavily backed by the US-led coalition, is carried out in coordination with the Iraqi forces which also provide logistic and fire support to the Kurdish group.

Type your comment and click
or register to post a comment.
Bookmark and Share

* required field
User ID*
enter user ID or e-mail to recover login credentials
Password*