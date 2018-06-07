YPG Withdraws From Strategic Town in Northeast Aleppo

The US-backed Kurdish YPG (People's Protection Units) personnel will leave the Syrian town of Manbij, spokesman for the Syrian Kurdish military council Shervan Darwish announced on Wednesday.

"An agreement with the YPG was reached to withdraw its military advisors from Manbij, given that the YPG will conclude the withdrawal in the few coming days," Darwish said.

The spokesperson noted: "We warn Turkey which attempts to impose its policies over the region ignoring safety and security in Manbij; we are against the mess in areas occupied [by Turkey] in north of Syria, where infighting, killing, arresting and kidnapping take place such as in Jarabulus, Al-Bab, Azaz, and Afrin."

A roadmap for Manbij had been announced on Monday following a meeting between Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, suggesting the withdrawal of YPG personnel from the area.