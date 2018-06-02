Seven Secret Tunnels for Islamic State Unearthed in Iraq

One of the tunnels that was used by the Islamic State in Mosul. Iraqi security forces unearthed on Saturday seven secret tunnels that were used by Islamic State (IS) militants in different parts in Nineveh.

"The tunnels were located in Zummar and Qarah Tabbah districts in Nineveh with one of them containing Afghan uniforms and a grenade," Iraqi website Alforat News quoted Spokesman for the Iraqi Security Media Council Brig. Gen. Yehia Rasool as saying.

The troops also found five explosive belts in Mosul's western side, Rasool added.

Violence and armed conflicts left 94 Iraqis dead during the month of May, the United Nations said in its monthly casualty count as the the security situations continues to sway after the defeat of Islamic State militants.

In its report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) said 163 others were wounded.

It noted that "the figures include ordinary citizens and others considered civilian at the time of death or injury, such as police in non-combat functions, civil defence, personal security teams, facilities protection police and fire department personnel."

It added that "Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 117 civilian casualties (45 killed, 72 injured), followed by Diyala with 9 killed and 35 injured, and Kirkuk with 20 killed and 16 injured".

The Islamic State group appeared on the international scene in 2014 when it seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of an Islamic "caliphate" from Mosul city.

Later on, the group has become notorious for its brutality, including mass killings, abductions and beheadings, prompting the U.S. to lead an international coalition to destroy it.