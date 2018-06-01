Iraq Receives 1,875 Complaints Against Election Results

Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission has received 1,875 complaints from candidates and political blocs against the parliamentary elections results held on 12 May.

The head of the electoral commission, Riyadh Badran, said in a press conference in Baghdad: "Today was the last day to submit complaints which reached 1,875," adding that "the Commission has dealt with the complaints seriously".

"The judiciary in the Electoral Commission will consider the complaints within tendays," he said, explaining that the political blocs can object to the Commission's decision before the Federal Court of Cassation.