Iraq's Sadr Rejects Iran, US Intervention in New Government

Iraqi leader Muqtada Al-Sadr yesterday rejected meddling by both Iran and the United States in the next government which is being formed in the country.

"Iran is a neighbouring country concerned with its own interests. We hope that it does not interfere in Iraqi affairs and we refuse to have anyone interfere in its affairs," Al-Sadr said, adding that "America is an occupying country and we absolutely do not allow it to intervene."

Al-Sadr's Saeiroon alliance won a majority of the votes in the country's general elections which were held earlier this month and he is set to form a new government of technocrats.