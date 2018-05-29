UN Security Council to Hold Session Wednesday on Iraq Situation

The United Nations Security Council will hold a session Wednesday to discuss the situation in Iraq.

The event will be held on Wednesday, 30 May 2018, at 10:00 a.m. New York time (5:00 p.m. Baghdad time).

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq Mr. Ján Kubiš is expected to brief the session shortly after it commences.

Kubiš will speak about developments in Iraq and the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

UNAMI is a political mission established in 2003 by UN Security Council Resolution 1500, at the request of the government of Iraq.

It has been on the ground ever since, and its role was greatly expanded in 2007 with the adoption of Resolution 1770.

UNAMI's mandate is to advise and assist the government and people of Iraq on a number of issues. This includes advancing inclusive political dialogue and national reconciliation, assisting in the electoral process and in the planning for a national census, facilitating regional dialogue between Iraq and its neighbours, and promoting the protection of human rights and judicial and legal reforms.

The mandate also tasks the mission with working with government partners and civil society to coordinate the humanitarian and development efforts of the UN Agencies, Funds and Programmes.