Over Thirty Islamic State Members Arrested West of Mosul

Iraqi troops have arrested 35 Islamic State members in west of Mosul, a security source was quoted saying on Sunday.

"Iraqi local troops in west of Mosul carried out an operation in regions of al-Nabi Sheet, al-Dawasa, Bab Jedeid, al-Farouq, Tammuz, al-Rifaei, al-Thawra and Hamdoun. The detainees were taken to Nineveh Police Command for investigations," the source told the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA).

Earlier today, the Iraqi police arrested Islamic State military official in Mosul city in Nineveh, a security source was quoted saying on Sunday.

Last week, a source from Nineveh police said Iraqi troops arrested Islamic State's security minister and the member in charge of the security detachments in two operations in Mosul. The Iraqi police arrested, on Wednesday, Taha Mohamed Salama, an Islamic State member who was in charge of the group's mortar launchers. Nineveh police command announced, on Tuesday, 13 IS members were arrested in southeast of Mosul.

Thousands of suspects were arrested over links with Islamic State, since the city was recaptured from the group in July 2017.

In December, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced gaining control on all the territories that were captured by Islamic State, since 2014. However, the group still has dormant cells, through which it carries out attacks, across Iraq like it used to do before 2014.