SDF Troops Mobilize in Southern Hasakah in Syria
By Leith Aboufadel
Posted 2018-05-26 23:32 GMT
A large number of reinforcements from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have reached the southern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate this afternoon.
According to local reports, the SDF troops specifically mobilized inside the Al-Shaddadi District, which is located just north of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
The reason for this mobilization was not reported; however, they will likely participate in the ongoing battle to clear the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists from this region.
ISIS still maintains a large presence between southeast Hasakah and northeast Deir Ezzor, which has prompted the SDF and the Iraqi Armed Forces to clear this vast area.
