Pentagon Denies U.S.-led Strike Hit Syrian Regime

The Pentagon denied reports Thursday that the U.S.-led coalition had killed at least 12 pro-regime fighters in Syria. "These reports are false, the coalition did not strike any Syrian army positions in eastern Syria," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Kone Faulkner said in a statement.

"The coalition's mission is to defeat ISIS in designated parts of Iraq and Syria, and to set conditions for follow-on stability operations. This mission has not changed," he said using another acronym for Daesh.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the raid had hit army positions south of Albukamal, a town on Syria's border with Iraq, adding that the fatalities were not Syrian nationals but foreign fighters. It also said the coalition was likely behind the strikes.

A military source quoted by state news agency SANA said that "some of our military positions between Albukamal and Hmeimeh were hit this morning in an aggression by American coalition warplanes."

The airstrikes caused only material damage and came within 24 hours of a Daesh attack on Syrian army positions in the same region, SANA reported.

A military media unit run by Lebanon's Hezbollah said the strikes were near T2, an energy installation near the border with Iraq about 100 km west of the Euphrates.

Albukamal and Hmeimeh lie in Syria's eastern Deir al-Zor province, where Russian-backed Syrian troops and the U.S.-led coalition have been waging separate offensives against Daesh.

A "de-confliction" line in place along the Euphrates River since last year is meant to keep the two assaults from crashing into each other.

Loyalist troops are present west of the river while the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the east.

A military source from forces allied to the regime said the strikes had targeted two regime military positions near a front line with Daesh. "There are no Iranian or Lebanese fighters among the dead," the source said.

Iraqi Shiite militia are also fighting alongside Syrian regime forces in the area.

It was not immediately clear whether Daesh militants were active in the area at the time, nor whether the pro-regime casualties may have been accidental.

The coalition has carried out several deadly strikes against Syrian government forces and allied fighters in recent months.

In February, coalition forces struck pro-government forces in eastern Syria that the U.S. said had attacked U.S.-backed Kurdish forces battling Daesh militants. It was later revealed the fatalities included a number of Russian private contractors.

Daesh has lost nearly all the territory it once controlled in Syria and Iraq but it still holds some villages in the Euphrates Valley area.

Syrian troops and allied forces Monday ousted Daesh from the last districts it held in Damascus.

After a fierce monthlong battle, an evacuation deal saw the remaining militants bussed out of the city toward small pockets of land still held by Daesh in the Badiya, a vast desert area stretching from central Syria to its eastern border with Iraq.

The day after the transfer, Daesh fighters in the Badiya attacked a nearby government position, leaving more than two dozen Syrian troops and allied fighters dead.

In other developments, the Syrian Democratic Froces Thursday announced the capture of French militant Adrien Guihal, who has been linked to terror attacks in Paris and Nice in 2015 and 2016.

The Syrian Democratic Forces said they captured Adrien Lionel Kiyali Saturday near Raqqa in Syria, the former self-proclaimed capital the jihadist group.

Guihal was thought to be among the most dangerous members of the large French contingent in the ranks of Daesh. He made headlines when he was recognized as the man behind the voice that claimed responsibility for the July 2016 attack that killed 86 people in the French city of Nice.

The Kurdish forces have detained dozens of French Daesh members who have gone underground in recent months, including well-known figures such as Thomas Barnouin and Emilie Konig.